ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Besides backyard barbeques on this Memorial Day, sports fans around Rochester are combining their time honoring those who died for our country with going out to Innovative Field for baseball or Blue Cross Arena for playoff Hockey.

We were able to speak to some veterans and their families earlier, and they explained to us how today feels more special being together with those who matter most to them because they can only enjoy those privileges thanks to the sacrifice members of the military paid for America.

Over at Innovative Field, the local Chapter of the Patriot Guard Biker Group gathered outside the Stadium waving American Flags, which they marched with on the field to honor those who died in the line of duty. Then led the stadium in singing the National Anthem and other patriotic songs before the first pitch.

Meanwhile, over at the Blue Cross Arena, Amerks fans took advantage of having a rare Monday off to come out with the whole family and enjoy game four of the Eastern Conference Finals, anxious to see if the Amerks can even the series.

No matter what the outcome may be, both fan bases expressed how grateful they are to be out with their families and explained when the National Anthem plays; it feels extra special when giving thanks to those who have all for America to remain free.

David McDonald, Air Force Veteran and Amerks fan says, “It will be more about the people, and I salute the flag every day whenever I’m out, but this is extra special because we’re trying to remember all the people who gave their lives for our country.

“We’re pretty confident because they were down two games in the first couple of series, then in Toronto, they were able to get ahead and sweep the series, so I’m hoping they can get ahead and win here,” says Amerks fan Michael Boring.

Stay tuned for News 8 at 11 pm. for updates, with reactions from fans. No matter what happens tonight, the Amerks will travel to Hershey on Wednesday, and if they’re able to win there or tonight, the team will be back for game six on Friday in Rochester.