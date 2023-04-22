SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — A dominant opening period was enough to lift the Syracuse Crunch to a 3-0 victory over the Amerks on Saturday evening.

Syracuse leads the best-of-five series, two games to none. Game 3 is set for Friday evening in Rochester.

Ryan Jones and Gage Goncalves scored in the first period, while the Crunch became the first team in six years to allow zero shots on goal in a playoff period.

Syracuse then killed off nine minutes’ worth of Rochester power-play time in the second period, and Goncalves iced the game with an empty-netter with 32.6 seconds to go in the third.

While the Amerks could not get anything going on Saturday night, the team hopes that returning home can change the tide.

“The exciting part is it is a series, right? And it’s we still have lots of time and we get to go back home,” said forward Mason Jobst. “This is obviously a really tough building to play and feels like everyone’s on top and it’s small and loud and obviously they played really well here. So that’s a challenge. I think we’re definitely looking forward to going home and we love playing in that building. We always have a good crowd in the playoffs.”

“The funny thing about a series is you win one game and it completely flips the pressure of the series,” said head coach Seth Appert. “All our focus needs to be is to have a good week of practice, solve some issues offensively that we’re having trouble with and then and then win Friday. And you do that, now they have to sit around thinking we’ve ‘Gosh, we got to try to close this out. We don’t want to go back home for game five.'”

Max Lagace finished with 18 saves to earn his first career playoff shutout. Malcolm Subban stopped 29 of 31 shots for the Amerks.

Game three of the series is set for Friday, April 28th at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.