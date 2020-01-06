Amerks fall 5-2 in Toronto, still maintain division lead

TORONTO (WROC) — The Toronto Marlies (19-11-2-1) scored three third period goals to beat the Rochester Amerks (21-9-2-2) Saturday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

It was Rochester’s first trip back to Toronto since Game 3 of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Casey Mittelstady and Lawrence Pulit scored goals for the Amerks Andrew Hammond stopped 22 of the 27 shots he faced.

Despite the loss, the Amerks are sporting a 16-6-1-1 record over their last 23 games dating back to Nov. 1, earning points in 18 games over that span, and remain atop the AHL’s North Division standings.

Additionally, Rochester has picked up points in 23 of the last 31 contests overall, going 19-8-2-2, while also earning 46 out of a possible 68 points through its first 34 contests of the season.

The Amerks are back on home ice for a pair of North Division matchups beginning this Wednesday as they take on the Binghamton Devils before hosting a return visit from the Belleville Senators on Friday.