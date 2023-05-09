ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans announced that tickets for their Round 3 home games against the Toronto Marlies will be available for purchase starting at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the Amerks website, their next home game against the Marlies is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. The website also notes that, if necessary, the home game will also take place on Friday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Before the home game, the Amerks will first play in Toronto at Coca-Cola Stadium for two away games on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 at 4 p.m. After their home games, they will play a third away game in Toronto on Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, the Amerks faced off against the Syracuse Crunch at Upstate Medical University Arena. The Amerks beat the Crunch 5-4 in a winner-take-all game.

If you’re looking for information on tickets to their home game, you can find it on Ticketmaster. A schedule for the Amerks’ next games can also be found on their website.