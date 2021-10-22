Amerks excited for a more normal season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The current AHL season for the Rochester Amerks will be a return of normalcy for the team. They no longer have to abide by the strict COVID-19 restrictions such as being confined to their hotel rooms in their time away from the ice.

In addition to that, the Calder Cup Playoffs will return for the 2022 AHL after being cancelled last season. The team will be also able to play in front of the Rochester fans for the first time in over a year, something that Amerks head coach Seth Appert is looking forward to.

“Our great fanbase has been waiting 19 months to get to cheer their team on,” Appert said. “A lot of people that are blue-collar families that spend their hard-earned money coming to watch the Amerks play. They deserve our best, they deserve best level competitiveness, passion, and energy because we know they’re going to give that to us.”

2020 first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres and current Amerks forward Jack Quinn said that the team is excited for things to get back to normal.

“I think last year it was great when we were playing because we got to play everything was fine,” Quinn said. “But looking back and you see the fans now, you kind of realize how much better it is.”

Sean Malone, one of the Amerks’ captains, said that the team talked about the fans of Rochester’s excitement level as they make their return to Blue Cross Arena.

“You know we want to make sure that we have a good start and show them that we’re a good team,” Malone said.

When the Amerks’ played Utica in their season opener, they said that they drew off the energy of the crowd even though they were the road team. They hope to have that same feeling Friday night against the Crunch except this time with the Rochester faithful cheering them on.