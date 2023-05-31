ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks are preparing to take a stand against the Hershey Bears Wednesday night for Game 5.

The Amerks so far have only won a single game against the Bears in the East Conference Finals, but Monday’s game saw the Amerks lose 2-4. Now, the Amerks will have to win three games in order to remain in the season.

Game 5 will be held at GIANT Center in Hershey, however, fans can still follow along through MSG Network’s streaming and the MSG GO app. There may still be hope to attend another Amerks game this season.

Depending on if the Amerks bounce back against the Bears and win, there will be two more games against the Bears on Friday, June 2, and Monday, June 5 — the first game being at home and the second being away.

Tickets for both Friday and Monday’s games can be found through the Amerks’ website.