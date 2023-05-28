ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Amerks found themselves in a deficit early and could not claw themselves out of the hole as they fell 4-2 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Hershey Bears. It was Rochester’s first loss in front of the home crowd all postseason.

It was a physical game from puck drop until the final buzzer. Pushing and shoving all game long. Fighting well after the whistle. Even a few questionable calls from the referees.

“I don’t know what a penalty is,” said Amerks head coach Seth Appert.

Midway through the first period, Logan Day blasted a shot in from the point to put Hershey on the board first. A little over five minutes into the second period, Sam Anas found the back of the net to push the lead to two.

Later in the frame, Zach Metsa sniped one home from the point to cut the lead to 2-1. But less than three minutes later, Hershey’s Connor McMichael pushed the lead back up to two to make it a 3-1 game into the 3rd period.

Less than eight minutes into the final frame, Sean Malone scored off a rebound to make it a one-goal game.

“With the way the game is being officiated, we have to score how we scored,” said Appert. “It’s tackle football out there. You just have to get to the net and get screens, tips, and rebounds.”

However, the Amerks were unable to light the lamp the rest of the game. Rochester has just two goals in their last two outings.

“It’s playoff hockey,” said forward Sean Malone. “It may be a little different in this league than the NHL games I watch, but you have to fight through it. There’s nothing we can do about it now. Maybe in the moment you get frustrated with the referees, but it’s not about them. It’s about us.”

Appert added that Hershey is a big, physical team and that they are well-coached.

“They’re the best defensive team in the league,” said Appert. “This isn’t surprising. None of this is surprising for us. This is exactly the team we thought we’d be playing. We make have to score more dirty goals to get to them.”

Amerks goaltender Malcolm Subban finished the game with 21 saves.

Rochester will look to even the series up on Monday in Game 4 at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 pm.