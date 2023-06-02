ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After the Rochester Amerks beat the Hershey 4-1 in Wednesday night’s game, they will move on to face them in Game 6 Friday night.

In order for the Amerks to continue their season, they must win tonight’s game. If they beat the

Bears, they will be heading to Hershey to compete in their seventh game.

As of right now, tickets are currently on sale for Friday night’s game — prices range from approximately $30 to $50.

If you aren’t able to make it to the games, you can still watch them on MSG Networks, as well as on their live-streaming, on-demand, and MSG GO platforms.

More information on tickets for the sixth game can be found on the Amerks’ website.