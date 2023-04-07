SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans (34-25-5-3) saw the Syracuse Crunch (34-24-6-4) erase a two-goal deficit in the third period before Jiri Kulich delivered the game-winner in the final minute of overtime as the Amerks flipped the script for a 3-2 win Friday at Upstate Medical University Arena.

By earning the win combined with a regulation loss by Laval, the Amerks officially clinched a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. It marks the team’s fourth straight playoff appearance dating back to the 2018 postseason. Including last year’s memorable postseason run, which saw Rochester advance to the North Division Finals, the Amerks have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 47 times in the past 66 years.

With the win, the Amerks, who fell to Syracuse in overtime by the same score on Wednesday, have earned 18 out of a possible 24 points over their last 12 games and extended their season-long point streak to nine straight games, which dates back to March 21. It marks Rochester’s longest point streak since the club posted a 12-game point streak from Nov. 13 to Dec. 6 during the 2019-20 campaign.

Forwards Kohen Olischefski and Filip Cederqvist both scored in the first and second periods, respectively. Kulich sealed the victory with his team-leading 23rd goal in the final minute of overtime. Olischefski’s goal was his first in the AHL while Cederqvist notched his fifth. Sean Malone, Lukas Rousek, Ethan Prow, Linus Weissbach, Joseph Cecconi, and Matej Pekar all recorded an assist.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban (19-13-5) made 42 saves in his 37th appearance of the season. His 37 games and 19 wins, both of which are career-highs, are tied for 13th and 12th in the AHL, respectively. Over his last eight appearances, the Toronto, Ontario, native shows a 5-0-4 record along with one shutout.

Declan Carlile and Ilya Usau both scored in the third period for Syracuse while netminder Max Lagace (16-13-6) stopped 38 shots he faced in his second straight game versus Rochester this week.

After seeing the Crunch tie the game at two with a pair of goals 3:16 apart, Subban, who was tested 17 times in the period, held Syracuse from taking its first lead of the night over the course of final 11 minutes of regulation.

Early in the extra frame, Syracuse’s leading point-getter Alex Barre-Boulet had a pair of breakaways, but both times was denied by Subban.

With less than 90 seconds left in overtime, Rousek had his own breakaway, but as he approached the goal mouth of Lagace, he was cross-checked from behind.

As a result of the infraction, the Amerks sent out their 11th-ranked power-play unit with 1:35 left to play. Despite being unable to capitalize on the first three chances on the night, Kulich blasted a one-time feed from the right circle inside the right post to put a stamp on the 3-2 victory.

In the first period, Rochester weathered a storm as they were outshot 7-1 in the first seven minutes of the tilt, but the team held a 1-0 advantage thanks to Olischefski’s marker at the 2:40 mark.

The Amerks’ fourth line of Pekar, Olischefski and Brendan Warren kept the Crunch inside their own zone as they pressured while on the forecheck. As a loose puck was attempted to be cleared outside the blueline, Cecconi jumped down the wall before passing to Pekar, who was covering at the right point. Pekar spotted Olischefski below the goal-line, and after the rookie received the puck, he tucked a shot inside the left leg and post for his first as an Amerk.

During the second, both goaltenders made timely saves on the opposition to keep the contest a one-goal game.

As the stanza was under four minutes to play, Cederqvist skated up the ice on an odd-man rush. Malone carried the puck across the blueline before feeding Cederqvist atop the far circle and the Swedish forward snapped it through the pads of Lagace to double the Amerks lead.

Syracuse scored twice in the third period before Kulich capped off the win with 56 seconds left in overtime.

The playoff-bound Amerks are back in action on Saturday, April 6 when they conclude their season series with the Utica Comets at Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start.

While the Amerks have clinched a spot in the postseason, Saturday’s game is still a big one for playoff purposes. The Amerks are in a race to earn a top-three seed in the North Division. While the fourth and fifth-place teams have to play a three-game series to move on to the divisional semifinals, seeds one through three go right to the next round.

Syracuse (78 points), Rochester (77 points), and Utica (76 points) are fighting for the second and third seeds. Each team has four games remaining, with one of those teams getting sent to the first-round matchup.