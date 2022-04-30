ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After beating down the Utica Comets 8-1 in their final game of the regular season, the Amerks playoffs hopes were in the hands of the Toronto Marlies. The Amerks needed a regulation loss by Toronto against Belleville to reach the postseason.

The Senators took care of business defeating the Marlies 5-2. With Belleville’s help, Rochester heads to the postseason for the first time since 2019, the last time the playoffs were held. The 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID and the 2021 Calder Cup Playoffs were not held.

The Amerks look to win their first playoff series since 2005 when they swept the Hamilton Bulldogs. They have lost seven playoff series since.

Rochester finished the regular season with a 37-29-7-3 record, which was good enough for fifth place in the North division. The Amerks dealt with severe roster turnover this season having 48 different players over 76 games.

Round 1 for the Amerks will be a best-of-3 between either Laval or Belleville. Rochester will host Game 1 of the series on Wednesday, May 4th. Tickets go on sale Sunday, May 1st at 10:00 a.m.