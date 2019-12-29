Amerks’ Chris Taylor selected to coach North Division All-Star Team

Rochester Americans head coach Chris Taylor was named the North Division All-Star team coach for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

The third year head coach earned his first all-star coaching selection after guiding the Amerks to a 20-6-2-2 record over 30 games this season.

The Amerks sit atop the North Division and rank third overall in the AHL. Rochester is one of four teams to reach the 20 win mark this season.

Taylor spent the first two months of the 2019-2020 season assisting the Buffalo Sabres coaching staff.