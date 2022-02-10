Mersch has scored five times this season while on his knees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Michael Mersch is having a career season in his first year as the captain of the Amerks.

He’s the only member of the team to play in every game this season, he’s tallied almost a point per game with 39 points in 41 contests, and he’s top-five in the AHL with 19 goals this season.

But he has to be number one among all levels of organized hockey in a unique category— scoring goals on his knees.

“I think I did that once or twice early and it just kinda worked,” said Mersch. “I was like, ‘Oh. Try and do that a little bit more.’ Like I said, they just kept going in. It’s more of a feel thing.”

Mersch has tallied five goals this season on his knees, much to the delight of his teammates.

“He never fails to surprise us when he does that whether it’s one knee or two knees,” said forward Ryan Scarfo. “It’s actually shocking when he’s on two feet when he scores, but yeah it’s impressive.”

Head coach Seth Appert says he’s never seen anyone score that many goals on his knees, except for perhaps hall hockey at junior tournaments. But it isn’t surprising when you consider what Mersch brings to the table.

“It’s just very emblematic of what he is,” said Appert. “He’ll do anything to win, including going down on two knees and have a slapshot ricochet off his chest and go in the net.”

Mersch is proving to be the ideal captain for the Amerks. He’s experienced, a leader, and can back up what he says with his play this season.

“He cares about his teammates as humans. He cares about them as hockey players,” said Appert. “And then, he’s just an incredible example every day because of his work ethic is so high.”

Mersch proving to be much more than just the team dad or ‘Uncle Mike’ as some players call him. But he knows his true value comes in mentoring the future Sabres.

“It’s been an honor to help these younger guys, who are great players, try to learn their way throughout this league to get to the next level and teach these guys from my experiences in the past so it’ll help them speed their development,” said Mersch.

“It’s a constant thing where you can learn from guys like that,” said forward Brandon Biro. “You’d be doing a disservice as a young guy to not take notes on what he’s doing.”

Mersch says that a few of his teammates are working on adding his knee game into their repertoire. His brother Dominick, who plays for the University of Wisconsin, is doing so as well.

Just another way the captain is leaving his mark on the Amerks.