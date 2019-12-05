Amerks blank Marlies 4-0 on home ice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two first period goals and a strong outing from goaltender Andrew Hammond helped the Rochester Amerks on their way to a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena.

The win pushed Rochester’s point streak to 11 games, their first such streak since the 09-10 season. Furthermore, the Amerks have no picked up 16 points in their last 18 outings — good for second place int he north division and fourth in the whole AHL with 32 points.

Curtis Lazar and Casey Fitzgerald both recorded their second and third multi-point games of the season, respectively, with a goal and an assist each. Zach Redmond opened the scoring on the night with his third of year while second-year forward Pascal Aquin netted his first career AHL goal.

Hammond (8-1-2), who appeared in his 200th pro game, picked up his first point as an Amerk while earning his third shutout of the season. In his last seven starts, Hammond has posted five wins, three shutouts, a 1.32 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage.

The Amerks continue their four-game homestand on Friday, Dec. 6 when they host the defending Calder Cup champion Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. in the first of back-to-back meetings at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Saturday night game against the Checkers is also Star Wars night at the Blue Cross Arena.