Amerks beat Penguins 4-2 to close out homestand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (16-4-2-2) defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-9-3-1) at the Blue Cross Arena Wednesday night by a score of 4-2.

The Amerks held a 4-0 lead midway through the thrid and were able to withstand a late push from the Penguins to close out a four game homestand.

It was the fifth straight win over the Penguins for the Amerks dating back to the 2017-2018 and in that time span Rochester has outscored the Penguins by a margin of 27-11.

Forwards Jean-Sebastien Dea, Curtis Lazar and C.J. Smith, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 2, all recorded a pair of points as they netted a goal with an assist while Andrew Oglevie rounded out scoring. Goaltender Andrew Hammond improved to 9-2-2 as he made 20 saves on the night. Over his last eight games, the Surrey, B.C. native has posted six wins, three shutouts, 1.50 goals against average and a .943 save percentage. Taylor Leier made his long awaited season debut and recorded one shot after missing the first 23 games of the season due to injury.

Jan Drozg scored his first career AHL goal while Sam Miletic rounded out the scoring for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which suffered its fourth consecutive loss. Netminder Casey DeSmith (10-6-1) stopped 26 shots but took the defeat.

The Amerks hit the road on Friday, Dec. 13 for the first half of a two-game set with the Laval Rocket at 7:30 p.m. at Place Bell. After a quick turnaround, the same two teams will meet up for a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

The Amerks are currently second in the North Division, trailing the Toronto Marlies by only one point, and are in 5th place in the whole AHL with 36 points on the season.