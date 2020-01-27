Amerks beat Crunch 3-2 for third straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (24-13-2-4) held off the Syracuse Crunch (20-19-3-3) at the Upstate Medial University Arena Saturday night.

It was the Amerks’ third straight win, and brought the team within four points from the North Division-leading Belleville Senators.

Eric Cornel, Andrew Oglevie and Jean-Sebastian Dea all scored for Rochester while goaltender Andre Hammond made a career-high 35 saves for his 100th professional career victory.

The Amerks will return from the All-Star break on Friday January 31 with another game against the Syracuse Crunch at the Blue Cross Arena.