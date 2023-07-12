ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans have just announced their 2023-24 game schedule.

The Amerks will have their season and home opener against the Bridgeport Islanders on October 13th, at 7:05 p.m.

The team will play 24 of their 36 home game on weekends, with 18 coming on Friday nights. The Amerks will play three Saturday evening games and three on Sunday afternoons.

The Amerks will have a few holiday home games, hosting Laval on Wednesday, November 22nd, and Friday, November 24th, the days before and after Thanksgiving. They will also host Syracuse on Wednesday, December 27th when the team returns from their Christmas break.

Some of the road highlights of the upcoming season include two games against the Marlies held at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Amerks will also participate in the Queen City Outdoor Classic, taking on the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, January 13th at Truist Field in Charlotte. It will be the 12th outdoor game in league history and the second in franchise history after the Amerks hosted the Lake Erie Monsters during the Frozen Frontier in 2013.

The team will play three games in three days just once in the upcoming season after taking on the gauntlet four times last year.

The Amerks will welcome in the Hershey Bears, who defeated the Amerks in the Eastern Conference Finals before winning the Calder Cup, on Friday, December 29th.

The regular season concludes with an away game against the Utica Comets on April 21st at 3:00 p.m.

You can visit the Amerks website to see the entire schedule.