Amerks add Michael Peca as assistant coach

Rochester Amerks

Former Sabre returns to Organization

Michael Peca #27 of the Buffalo Sabres looking on during the game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. The Sabres defeated the Mighty Ducks 3-2. (Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Sabres player Michael Peca has been hired as an assistant coach for the Rochester Americans, the team announced Tuesday.

Peca, 47, spent last season as a player development coach with the Washington Capitals. Peca served as the head coach of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the OJHL for two seasons and then general manager for five seasons.

Peca played 363 games for the Sabres between 1995-2000. He was known for his grit and determination on the ice and was a key part of the Sabres run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1999.

Peca replaces Adam Mair who was promoted to Player Development Director for the Sabres last week.

Buffalo Sabres’ Michael Peca (27) passes the puck away from Dallas Stars Mike Modano (9) in the first period of Game One of the Stanley Cup finals in Dallas, Tuesday, June 8, 1999. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

Amerks Head Coach Seth Appert had this to say about the addition of Peca: “He will add to the competitive culture we are trying to build in Rochester and will certainly be a great role model and teacher for our young prospects as they learn what it takes to earn the right to be a Buffalo Sabre.”

