Amerks add former Sabres to coaching staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Sabres Adam Mair and Mike Weber round out the Amerks new coaching staff, helmed by Seth Appert. The new assistant coaches each have ties to Rochester as well.

Mair spent the first 18 games of the 2019-2020 AHL season as an interim assistant coach in Rochester. He helped the Amerks reach a 12-3-1-2 record and sit atop the North Division. He has served for the last five seasons as a player development coach with the Sabres, traveling back and forth to Rochester.

“The development aspect is so in line with coaching with mentorship and building relationships,” said Mair. “I realized last season that being on the bench is the best way to help these guys develop.”

Weber was drafted by the Sabres in 2006 and made his pro debut with the Amerks in the 2007-2008 season. He spent almost the entirety of his playing career in Buffalo. Most recently, Weber was an assistant coach in the Ontario Hockey League, but says his heart never left the Sabres organization.

“You want to play and coach where it matters most,” said Weber. “To me, Western New York is that place. As a player, I was so proud to put on the sweater and all I wanted was to be a part of getting over the hump, now I get to be a small piece of that.”