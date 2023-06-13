ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— An Amerks legend will be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame this summer as part of the Class of 2023.

Jody Gage, who’s now a member of five different Hall of Fames, including the AHL Hall of Fame, will be inducted on Sunday, July 16 at the Hilton Hotel in Troy.

Gage is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, three-time Calder Cup Champion, and finished as the Amerks’ all-time leader in goals, assists, points, and games played— giving him the name “Mr. Amerk” during his 11-year career here in Rochester.

Gage currently serves as the director of strategic planning in the Amerks’ front office. He also served as the assistant general manager, general manager, and director of player personnel following his retirement as a player.