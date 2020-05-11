AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Amerks season is over as the AHL canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The AHL Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.



The AHL suspended play on March 12th with the Amerks in second place in the North Division with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter released a statement regarding the cancelation thanking Rochester fans for their support over the years.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your unwavering support, not just for this past season, but for all the years that the Amerks have been in Rochester. The organization has seen many changes over the years, but the one constant has been you, the fans. Each of you has played an integral part in shaping our franchise’s rich and storied history,” he says.

Amerks fans can get a full refund for tickets already purchased and have the option to use the credit for future games.