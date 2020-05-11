AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo says Rochester, Finger Lakes region can start reopening Friday
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

Rochester Amerks

Amerks end their season in 2nd place in the North Division.

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Amerks season is over as the AHL canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The AHL suspended play on March 12th with the Amerks in second place in the North Division with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter released a statement regarding the cancelation thanking Rochester fans for their support over the years.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your unwavering support, not just for this past season, but for all the years that the Amerks have been in Rochester. The organization has seen many changes over the years, but the one constant has been you, the fans. Each of you has played an integral part in shaping our franchise’s rich and storied history,” he says.

Amerks fans can get a full refund for tickets already purchased and have the option to use the credit for future games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss