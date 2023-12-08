ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A strong little boy who survived a shooting is getting the promotion of a lifetime by the Rochester Amerks!

It’s been over a year since four-year-old Marlo Joseph was in surgery after he was hit by a bullet during a shootout on North Clinton Avenue. Now, he is thriving and has been selected to be the honorary captain for the Amerks Friday night.

During the game, Marlo will get to take the ice with the Amerks and stand alongside their starting line-up during the National Anthem. His role doesn’t stop there — he will then get to watch warm-ups, read the starting line-up in the locker room, and more importantly, enjoy the game with his family in the luxury suite.

This is all a part of the Amerks’ Honorary Captain of the Game program, where they team up with Golisano Children’s Hospital to give one child the chance to take the ice with the Amerks and enjoy a game of hockey. The full list of honorary captains for the season can be found here.

The Amerks will be facing the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night. That game starts at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be found on the Amerks’ website.