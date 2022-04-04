ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The newly re-branded RNY FC will host a U.S. Open Cup game this week and tickets are available now with prices starting at $5 per spectator.

Officials say these low-price tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and because there is a limited number of tickets available, there will be a limit of four tickets per account.

The game is scheduled to take place Thursday at 4 p.m. vs. Lansdowne Yorkers FC at MCC’s John DiMarco Field. Tickets are available online now.

The U.S. Open Cup is a knockout cup competition in men’s American soccer that was founded in 1914. RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, won the tournament in 1998.

The U.S. Open Cup is separate from the team’s schedule in the MLS NEXT Pro league, of which the team is currently 0-2 after losing to St. Louis 2-0 last month and 3-1 against New England over the weekend.

RNY FC’s home opener in MLS Next Pro is scheduled to take place on April 23 against NYCFCII.

Team owners David and Wendy Dworkin, along with English Premier League star and co-owner Jamie Vardy, announced back in December that it would be joining the MLS NEXT Pro league this year, bringing the franchise back to action after a four-year hiatus. The team announced the franchise rebrand to RNY FC in September.

Rochester NY FC co-owner Jamie Vardy, a Premier League Champion, FA Cup winner, and Golden Boot holder currently playing for Leicester City FC

Vardy is teaming up with Love Productions USA on a new documentary series “Rhino Reboot,” according to Variety. The series will show Vardy’s attempt to “rebuild underdog soccer team, the Rochester Rhinos.”

Love Productions USA has sports storytelling experience, as the team behind the Netflix original Last Chance U, among other notable shows.