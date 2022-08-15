ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RNY FC is playing with fire.

After a surge of mid-season goals took them toward the top of the league, RNY FC lost its killer instinct, and has since gone without a win since July 15.

Its latest loss came at the hands of Toronto FC II, who took advantage of a timid effort to claim a 2-1 victory in the Lake Ontario Derby Friday to overtake RNY FC in the standings. Rochester may be still in the top four of the table but its hope for a playoff spot is being increasingly threatened.

The opening first-half display from Toronto showed they came to fight. In the 14th minute of the match, the visitors scored thanks to Nakye Greenidge-Duncan and began terrorizing Rochester’s defense, cutting away at the backline and finding space to fire off shots with ease.

RNY FC could not keep up with the tempo, and even with Rayo’s 11th goal of the season to tie the game in the 68th minute, the team conceded again eight minutes later.

In the end, despite a late-game burst of energy, Rochester failed to create chances which ultimately cost it the win. Rochester ended with two shots on target compared to Toronto’s five.

RNY FC vs Toronto FC II at John L. DiMarco Field (Shelby Toth)

The lack of goals is a concern. Rochester has scored three goals in its last four games. With just six games to go to secure a first-season playoff run, the team will have to revitalize its attack and hope the competition slips up.

Inter Miami II, New England Revolution II and Philadelphia Union II are knocking on RNY FC’s door. The three are split by 1 single point and are right behind Rochester looking for playoff crumbs.

Up Next

RNY FC travels to Florida for a midweek contest against Orlando City B at 7 p.m Wednesday.

They both head into the game having lost their last three games. RNY FC has gotten the better of Orlando in the past, winning 3-2 at the start of July to kick off a winning run toward playoff contention.

RNY FC faithful will be hoping that a repeat Wednesday will turn around their team’s fortune.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league works in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced a rebrand in September as the franchise seeks a return to play after a four-year hiatus.