ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RNY FC blanked Philadelphia Union II at home Sunday for the team’s third straight MLS NEXT Pro league win in a row.

Pedro Dolabella scored twice in the contest and Gibran Rayo notched the third for the home side playing at MCC.

The team held on for victory despite playing a man down for most of the second half. Jacob Akanyirige picked up his second yellow card of the match near the 60-minute mark.

The victory moved Rochester into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. RNY FC plays next on the road Sunday against Columbus Crew II, currently the No. 1 ranked team in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference.