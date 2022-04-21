ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester New York FC (RNY FC) advanced to the Round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup by winning in penalties 4-3 Wednesday over the Clarkstown SC Eagles.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. Pedro Dolabella and Will Inalien each scored goals for Rochester. The game was played at RNY FC’s home stadium at MCC.

The win pushed RNY FC into the next round of the U.S. Open Cup and their next opponent presents a daunting task.

Rochester drew the defending MLS champions NYC FC. The Round of 32 games are scheduled to take place on May 10 and May 11. The games are broadcast on ESPN+.

Rochester’s other professional soccer team, Flower City Union, fell short in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to D.C. United of the MLS.

The U.S. Open Cup is separate from the team’s league play. RNY FC owners David and Wendy Dworkin, and English Premier League star Jamie Vardy, announced in December that the team was joining the new MLS NEXT Pro league, marking the franchise’s return to play after a four-year hiatus.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league work in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

In addition to Rochester NY FC, the following MLS clubs will compete in MLS NEXT Pro’s 2022 season:

Chicago

Colorado

Columbus

Cincinnati

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Miami

Minnesota

New England

NYCFC

Orlando

Philadelphia

Portland

Salt Lake

San Jose

Seattle

St. Louis

Toronto

Vancouver

According to MLS, eight additional MLS-affiliated teams will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, including: Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Nashville SC, and New York Red Bulls. In addition to Rochester NY FC, MLS NEXT Pro will introduce additional independent clubs to the league in 2023 and beyond.

RNYFC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced the rebrand in September.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.