ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester New York FC (RNY FC) is set to play its first MLS NEXT Pro home game Saturday against New York City FC II (NYCFC II) at Monroe Community College.

The game will played Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Monroe Community College John DiMarco Field. Tickets for the event are available on the teams website and range from $12 to $22.

Also provided are special sections for RNY FC supporter groups of 15 people or more.

MLS NEXT Pro is all new for 2022 and is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league work in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

In the league thus far, RNY FC have lost two games and won one after claiming victory against Chicaco Fire II on April 10 via a 6-5 penalty shootout. NYCFC II on the other side of the pitch has played four games so far, currently breaking even with a 2-2 record in MLS NEXT PRO.

Between tomorrow’s league home opener and June 3, the team will play five times at in Rochester.

In addition to Rochester NY FC, the following MLS clubs will compete in MLS NEXT Pro for 2022:

Chicago

Colorado

Columbus

Cincinnati

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Miami

Minnesota

New England

NYCFC

Orlando

Philadelphia

Portland

Salt Lake

San Jose

Seattle

St. Louis

Toronto

Vancouver

According to MLS, eight additional MLS-affiliated teams will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, including: Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Nashville SC, and New York Red Bulls. In addition to Rochester NY FC, MLS NEXT Pro will introduce additional independent clubs to the league in 2023 and beyond.

RNYFC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced the rebrand in September.

The John Demarco Field is located on 1000 East Henrietta Road in Brighton.