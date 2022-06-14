ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What goes around comes around. That was apparent in RNY FC’s loss against FC Cincinnati 2 thanks to a last-minute goal that ended the team’s winning streak Sunday.

Rochester touched down in Kentucky with the goal of extending its run of five straight wins to six. Instead, it left with a 1-0 loss, from the same place where the streak began.

It was a game destined to be won by thin margins. RNY FC dominated in the first half, calling for saves from Cincinnati’s goalie on multiple occasions. Its best chance arrived right before the 40-minute mark when Gibran Rayo floated a ball over the top to Bubacar Boi Djaló who scrapped it wide.

Back-and-forth play continued into the second period, with both sides exchanging power in possession and chances. RNY FC’s hope for a positive result came undone when a 90′ minute outside foot through-ball from midfield cut open its defense and ultimately handed the team its first loss in six games.

Rochester finished with most shots on target at 7 compared to Cincinnati’s 4.

Up Next

RNY FC faces New England Revolution 2 on Saturday, June 18 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. The team currently sits two places behind the hosts, who have yet failed to lose at home, in fourth.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league works in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

In addition to RNY FC, the following MLS clubs compete in MLS NEXT Pro’s 2022 season:

Chicago

Colorado

Columbus

Cincinnati

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Miami

Minnesota

New England

NYCFC

Orlando

Philadelphia

Portland

Salt Lake

San Jose

Seattle

St. Louis

Toronto

Vancouver

RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced a rebrand in September as the franchise seeks a return to play after a four-year hiatus.

Vardy, a Premier League Champion, FA Cup winner, and Golden Boot holder currently playing for Leicester City FC, bought a minority stake in RNY FC in 2021.