ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RNY FC signed Rochester native and youth team starlet Brennan McDermott to a first-team contract Thursday.

The 16-year-old currently plays as a holding midfielder for the team’s youth sector RNY FC Youth, formally known as Empire United Soccer Academy.

McDermott made the defensive midfield position his own during his nine-year stint in the youth team setup. He began playing for Emire United at the age of seven and was also featured for the Columbus Crew U12 in the Generation Adidas Cup back in 2017.

“We’re extremely proud of Brennan’s development over the years,” said MLS NEXT Academy Director Rory Charcolla. “He’s been with Empire since U7s, and these most recent opportunities with the RNYFC first team are just another step in his process.”

With the contract signature ink still fresh, the 16-year-old is set to feature in the team’s available roster for its match-up against Philadelphia Union II Thursday.

RNY FC recently ended a dry run of form with a narrow victory over Orlando City B to get back to winning ways. Rochester faces Philadelphia at 7 p.m. on home soil as it looks to further solidify its place in the playoff picture.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league works in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced a rebrand in September as the franchise seeks a return to play after a four-year hiatus.