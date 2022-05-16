ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester New York F.C. (RNY FC) defeated Inter Miami CF II 4-1 at home Saturday for the team’s second straight victory in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Playing on the turf at MCC, RNY FC established control early with two goals in the first 20 minutes. The lead extended to 4-0 before the visitors finally got on the board in the second half.

Gibran Rayo earned Man of the Match honors with three assists. Goal scorers for the victors included Ed Williams, Pedro Dolabella, Jacob Akanyirige, and Jesus Batiz.

RNY FC has now climbed up to seventh in the standings and their next match is Saturday against Philadelphia Union 2 at MCC.