ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a spell of consecutive losses that lasted up to nearly a month, RNY FC is back on track toward playoffs after a 2-0 win over New England Revolution II Saturday.

Rochester was in a comfortable place by the middle of last month. The team was fresh off of a five-game win streak, handing a 1-0 loss to neighboring rival NYCFC II and moving into second place in the standings. That progress, however, all flipped on its side in August.

RNY FC endured five losses, including a 5-2 thrashing courtesy of Orlando City B, that placed them below the playoff spot line in the standings and bruised morale.

Despite the dramatic slide in form, RNY FC players failed to let their heads drop and grabbed their first win since July 16 to sneak back into the top four.

The team’s leading attacker, Gibran Rayo, opened scoring against New England from the spot in just the fifth minute of play. It marked the first time Rochester scored before the 20th minute of a match since May 14. Edward Williams doubled things up just before halftime with a far-post finish to see out the rest of the game, handing New England Revolution II its ninth loss of the season.

RNY FC controlled possession, tallied up the most shots on target, and maybe most importantly, left the field with its first clean sheet in five games.

Up Next

RNY FC travels to Philadelphia ahead of Toronto to finish out its away games for the season. Rochester is undefeated against Philly and has yet to win outright against Toronto.

Both sides however are above RNY FC in the standings and threaten its chances to secure a playoff spot. The team currently sits in fourth place with 33 points ahead of Inter Miami II (32) and NYCFC II (30).

RNY FC’s final regular-season game of the season will be played on Sunday, September 18 at home against rivals NYCFC II.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league works in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced a rebrand in September as the franchise seeks a return to play after a four-year hiatus.