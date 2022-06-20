FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WROC) — RNY FC moved into the top four of the MLS NEXT Pro league standings after earning a point from a 5-4 win in penalty kicks on the road against second-place New England Revolution 2 on Saturday.

Gibran Rayo scored a goal in the 23rd minute to give Rochester a 1-0 lead. RNY FC held the lead into the halftime break, but New England’s Ryan Aparecido Lima Cassiano scored a goal on a header in the 59th minute to tie the score 1-1.

Despite multiple scoring chances, the 1-1 score held firm until the end of regulation.

Rochester took advantage of penalties and scored on all five kicks, picking up two of the three points in the process. The two points moved RNY FC back into the top four of the table, and two points clear of fifth-place Toronto FC II.

Rochester returns home for their next game against Columbus Crew II on Friday at MCC.