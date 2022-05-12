NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Rochester New York FC (RNY FC) was eliminated from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night following a 3-1 loss on the road to the defending MLS Champions NYCFC.

The home team jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Gibran Rayo set up Jesus Batiz who notched a goal and brought the score to 2-1 heading into the halftime break.

NYCFC’s Santiago Rodriguez found the goal in the 76th minute to extend the lead to 3-1.

The defending MLS champs were awarded a penalty late in the contest, but RNY FC goalie Philip Ejimadu dove to his left to make the save.

A valiant effort from the visitors, but the 3-1 score ultimately proved final and now the U.S. Open Cup moves on with just three teams outside the MLS. Rochester, formerly the Rhinos, was the last team outside the MLS to win the U.S. Open Cup in 1999.

RNY FC now heads back to league play for an MLS NEXT Pro contest on Saturday at home against Inter Miami CF II.

Rochester’s other professional soccer team, Flower City Union, fell short in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup last month with a 3-0 loss to D.C. United of the MLS.