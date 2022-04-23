ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In their first home league match since 2017, Rochester NY FC sent their fans home disappointed after falling 3-2 to New York City FC II. The real disappointment came for those who couldn’t even get in.

Just over four hours before the game started, the team announced on Twitter that not all of the fans who had tickets for the game would be allowed to attend.

A turbulent start to the new Rhinos era. Just four hours before their "official" home opener, the team says new stadium seating isn't ready. Season ticket holders only. Individual ticket buyers, including those who already have tickets, will be turned away.@News_8 https://t.co/ne3WJV1Ap4 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 23, 2022

According to the team, the new stadium seating that is being installed at John DiMarco Field at Monroe Community College was not ready for Saturday night’s game.

The team cited the “late snowmelt and excessive spring precipitation” for the seating not being ready.

However, Rochester has experienced a spring that should not have led to any delays.

The last measurable snowfall in Rochester was an inch of snow back on March 29th. There has only been a trace amount of snow in April, compared to an average of three inches for April so far.

The rainfall has also been below average for a typical Rochester spring. On average, Rochester receives 4.79 inches of precipitation from March 1st to April 23rd. But this year, there has only been 3.34 inches of precipitation in that same timeframe.

Due to the limited capacity of the stadium, only season ticket holders were allowed to attend the home opener. The team stopped selling individual tickets and those who had already purchased individual tickets were not able to attend the game.

Those who were shut out from the game or those season ticket holders who chose not to attend the limited capacity game are being offered refunds or ticket exchanges.

The team’s Twitter page was advertising ticket sales the day before the game, with no mention of possible seating issues.

“We appreciate the fans continued support and we are looking forward to a great match tonight and an exceptional season to come,” said co-owners Wendy and David Dworkin in a press release.

While the game started off well for Rochester NY FC, it ended just as poorly as the day began for the club.

In the 21st minute, off a penalty kick, Will Inalien found the back of the net to put Rochester NY FC on the board first. Ten minutes later, Stephen Turnbull for New York City FC II answered to tie the game at 1.

Just under three minutes into the second half, Jonathan Jimenez scored after the ball deflected off a Rochester NY FC defender’s foot to put New York City FC II up 2-1. In the 65th minute, Inalien scored from just outside the box to even up the score at 2-2.

In stoppage time, Jimenez found a crease in the bottom left corner of the net for a goal to give New York City FC II the win.