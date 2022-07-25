ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cold feet or overconfident? Possibly both. Regardless, RNY FC saw its winning streak come to an end Friday at the hands of last-place Cincinnati 2.

It may be an everlasting curse, at least that’s what it feels like. Cincinnati has sat at the lower side of the table for majority of the season, picking just four wins in 16 games played.

The problem? Rochester has handed half of Cincinnati’s victories thus far this season.

RNY FC came into Friday’s game with a five-game unbeaten streak, highlighted by a derby victory against NYCFC II and a Rayo hattrick against Philly. Its last defeat was handed out by, you guessed it, Cincinnati.

Things got off to a slow start under the lights of MCC’s John L. DiMarco Field. Both sides struggled to take control of the game at first, trading possession in midfield for the first 35 minutes or so. Finally, Rochester’s lack-lustered attack came back to haunt it right before the halftime break.

Cincinnati’s Isaac Atanga got a 44′ tap-in to send his team in the lead and leave home fans in fear of the inevitable. The tempo swung toward RNY FC in the second half, as midfielder Pedro Dolabella controlled his side’s possession and allowed his attack to make forward runs.

Despite outshooting the away side 18-4 at the end, Rochester was not able to get past Cincinnati’s goalie, who kept his side alive with 8 saves in the night. Cincinnati’s Nicque Daley put the game to bed in the 84th minute to hand RNY FC its second shutout loss in five games.

Cincinnati remains dead last in the standings and does not face Rochester for the rest of the year.

Rochester on the other hand is six points clear of the playoff dropoff and sits in third place with eight games to go in the season. Without Cincinnati standing in its way, RNY FC continues to eye silverware.

Up Next

RNY FC hosts Chicago Fire II Saturday night at 7 p.m.

In a similar fashion to its previous opponent, Chicago Fire finds itself one spot away from the bottom of the table. RNY FC versed Chicago in the opening half of the season and came away with a narrow win.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league works in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced a rebrand in September as the franchise seeks a return to play after a four-year hiatus.