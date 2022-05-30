ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RNY FC is arguably the hottest team in the MLS NEXT Pro League after donating Columbus Crew 2 at home Sunday and extending their winning streak to four straight games.

Columbus entered the game at MCC with the best record in the league, but they were no match for a locked-in Rochester side who took home a 4-0 win.

The home team got two goals from Gibran Rayo and one each from Ian Garrett and Gabriel Costa. The loss for Columbus ended their seven-game winning streak.

In the team’s last four games, RNY FC has outscored opponents 13-2, including two straight shutouts. RNY FC now has 14 points on the season, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

RNY FC’s next game is at MCC Thursday at home against Toronto FC II.

RNY FC owners David and Wendy Dworkin, and English Premier League star Jamie Vardy, announced in December that the team was joining the new MLS NEXT Pro league, marking the franchise’s return to play after a four-year hiatus.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league work in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

According to MLS, eight additional MLS-affiliated teams will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, including: Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Nashville SC, and New York Red Bulls. In addition to Rochester NY FC, MLS NEXT Pro will introduce additional independent clubs to the league in 2023 and beyond.

RNYFC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced the rebrand in September.