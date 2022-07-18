NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — Can you taste it? Because RNY FC certainly does.

Rochester claimed sweet revenge on its neighboring rival NYCFC II Friday, beating the team for the first time this season to climb to the second spot on the table.

After getting its first win in July against Orlando, and dismantling Philly shortly after that, RNY FC has looked like the team to beat this month. They proved that again with a 1-0 victory in the derby.

It was a closely contested match throughout, with neither of the two goalies sweating profusely. Will Inalien, who was the go-to player for goals early on in this season before an injury derailed him for a period, turned the ball into the net with 13 minutes left in the same to break the deadlock.

RNY FC has now scored 15 goals in its last four matches, but maybe more importantly, has kept consecutive clean sheets. It’s not just the taste of revenge but one of silverware hopes too.

The win moves RNY FC up to second in the table with nine matches to go. Rochester is now crucially seven points clear of fifth place Inter Miami CF II, with the top four qualifying for playoffs.

Up Next

RNY FC hosts FC Cincinnati II Friday evening at 6 p.m.

FC Cincinnati II currently finds itself at the bottom of the table. That, however, does not mean it hasn’t seen it doesn’t pose a threat for RNY FC. Rochester is 1-1 when versing the Orange and Blue.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league works in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced a rebrand in September as the franchise seeks a return to play after a four-year hiatus.