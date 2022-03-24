ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester New York Football Club (RNY FC), formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced this year’s season ticket options for home games Thursday.

The team’s first game is Friday in St Louis, and the first home game will be played at MCC on April 23 against New York City FC II.

Team owners David and Wendy Dworkin, along with English Premier League star and co-owner Jamie Vardy, announced back in December that it would be joining the MLS NEXT Pro league this year, bringing the franchise back to action after a four-year hiatus. The team announced the franchise rebrand to RNY FC in September.

Friday’s game in St. Louis will be the beginning of an era for not only RNY FC, but also the whole MLS NEXT Pro league. To get fans excited, the team announced season ticket membership details:

Season tickets will go on sale to RNY FC newsletter subscribers Wednesday at 10 a.m. and for the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. Folks interested in signing up for the newsletter can do so online.

Season ticket members will be able to watch games from the same seat for every match with the option of choosing the seat location subject to availability, with an online book portal. Member benefits include:

Low member’s prices — up to 39% off regular game day prices

All season tickets are $210 or less

Guaranteed access to your seats for Playoffs and US Open Cup matches

Free access to first round of US Open Cup (subject to availability)

Preferred Member’s parking locations (one car per pair of tickets)

Select team store discounts and first access to new gear

Automatic subscription renewal into your seats

Ticket donation program for matches when you can’t make it, launches mid-2022 season.

Exclusive Members events and experiences.

“Our stadium may be intimate, but we expect our fans to create an atmosphere to drive the team on the pitch and be our 12th man from the stands,” Vardy said last month. “We will be playing an attacking brand of football with a tempo and intensity to our play. While we respect our opponents, we want to be feared both on and off-pitch. We don’t want teams to think it’s going to be easy coming to Rochester because it’s not. Finally, the long-awaited return is here, and I look forward to hearing the noise from our supporters in the stands on my TV in Leicester.”

2022 RNY FC home games include (Dates are subject to change):

April 23 v. NYCFC II

April 29 v. Orlando City B

May 14 v. Inter Miami II

May 21 v. Philadelphia Union II

June 2 v. Toronto FC II

June 24 v. Columbus Crew 2

July 7 v. Philadelphia Union II

July 23 v. FC Cincinnati 2

July 30 v. Chicago Fire FC II

August 12 v. Toronto FC II

August 27 v. New England Revolution II

September 18 v. NYCFC II

RNY FC is currently the only independent club in the new league as the following MLS affiliates will compete in MLS NEXT Pro’s 2022 season:

Chicago

Colorado

Columbus

Cincinnati

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Miami

Minnesota

New England

NYCFC

Orlando

Philadelphia

Portland

Salt Lake

San Jose

Seattle

St. Louis

Toronto

Vancouver

According to MLS, eight additional MLS-affiliated teams will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, including Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Nashville SC, and New York Red Bulls. In addition to Rochester NY FC, MLS NEXT Pro will introduce additional independent clubs to the league in 2023 and beyond.

For fans who can’t make it out to St. Louis for Friday’s game, the league will be offering free live-streamed versions of every game online throughout the season.

Rochester NY FC co-owner Jamie Vardy, a Premier League Champion, FA Cup winner, and Golden Boot holder currently playing for the Leicester City FC, bought a minority stake in RNY FC earlier this year with plans to soon bring the club out of a four-year hiatus from play.

Vardy was, reportedly, teaming up with Love Productions USA on a new documentary series “Rhino Reboot,” according to Variety. The series will show Vardy’s attempt to “rebuild underdog soccer team, the Rochester Rhinos.”

“The series will offer exclusive access to the team’s management, coaching team, owners, players and staff as Vardy and his colleagues re-boot the Rhinos’ image and, hopefully, their performance as they make a bid for glory in 2022,” K.J. Yossman wrote for Variety.

Love Productions USA has sports storytelling experience, as the team behind the Netflix original Last Chance U, among other notable shows.