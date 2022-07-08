ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RNY FC forward Gibran Rayo made a mockery of Philadelphia Union II’s defense Thursday, scoring a hattrick to give Rochester its second win on the bounce.

He was at the center of everything that was good about RNY FC — and there was a lot of that Thursday. The fan-favorite is now leading the charts in goals scored after netting twice before halftime.

Rochester’s #44 slotted his third in the 60th for the match ball and a ticket to third place in the conference standings. Rayo has five of the six goals scored by RNY FC in July.

The local team was not a match for the traveling Philadelphia. RNY FC out-shot Union II 11-4 for shots on target and held most of the possession with nearly 59%.

Rayo secures hattrick – 60′

Courtesy of RNY FC

Fresh off securing his first professional contract, Brennan McDermott played the last five minutes of the game following his step up from the team’s youth sector Thursday afternoon.

Thanks to a magical display from Rayo and improved team consistency, RNY FC is now ranked third in the MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference. Rochester has picked up 26 points from 14 games played and is even with the New England Revolution II in the Eastern Conference table.

With 10 games to go in the regular season, conference leader Columbus Crew II is just five points clear of RNY FC. Despite having a game in hand over Rochester, hopes of a season title are up.

Up Next

The Derby. Neighboring New York team NYCFC II host RNY FC on Saturday, July 16.

Trailing hot behind Rochester with just one point separating the two, fourth-place New York City will have eyes on doubling up on victories against the local team after beating it 3-2 in April.

MLS NEXT Pro is described as a “new professional league for the next generation of soccer stars in North America” and launched earlier this year.

The new league works in tandem with the already established MLS league, the most significant professional soccer league in the U.S. The new league features secondary teams already affiliated with MLS franchises, but Rochester was the first of the independent clubs to join the league.

RNY FC, formerly known as the Rochester Rhinos, announced a rebrand in September as the franchise seeks a return to play after a four-year hiatus.