ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of soccer fans packed John L. DiMarco Field at Monroe Community College Sunday to watch the RNY FC punch their ticket to the playoffs.

For many fans, it was more than a game, as they got to enjoy a full season of professional soccer for the first time since 2017.

It doesn’t feel like RNY FC has been on a four-year pause when you see the huge turnout in support ramping up the atmosphere at their new field — bringing the love of professional soccer back to life.

Whether they were watching them play for the first time or coming to games since the organization moved to Flower City in 1996, fans showed soccer’s popularity in Rochester still runs high.

“There are a lot of people that doubted what this could become and it’s great to see how many fans the atmosphere were here and just,” longtime fan Robert Brown said. “I went to a playoff game a few years ago when the Rhinos were still around, and it was insane to see the number of people there and it’s great to see the number of people back here again.”

“It’s exciting, I was kind of sad when the Rhinos left,” Aidan Walker added. “But it’s really fun to come back here and watch them again.”

For the final game of the regular season, Rochester New York FC welcomed over 2,000 fans. Some of them are youth soccer teams motivated to keep playing as they look on to professional soccer return to the area.

“Makes it amazing just to watch this soccer it will help me learn and get better and help our team too,” Youth Soccer Player Vivienne Mattox said.

This passion from the fans has carried over onto the field. Motivating the players to make a playoff run in their first season back and keep the fan base eager for what the team’s future holds.

“It’s massive, I mean compared to the other places we go there’s really not much of attendance,” RNY FC midfield Ed Williams said. “So, we really look forward to these home games and just creating that atmosphere we have our fans behind us. It’s definitely like having a 12th man out there.”

After exceeding expectations in fan turnout and growing the team brands to get international attention, RNY FC ownership already has its eyes set on returning next year without any risks of pausing operations again.