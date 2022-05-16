The RIT (19-1) men’s lacrosse team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship with a 22-3 win over MIT (17-1) in the third round, Sunday.

Senior Spencer Bell and junior Luke Pilcher each scored two goals in an eight-goal first quarter for RIT. Senior Quinn Commandant tallied a goal and an assist in the opening quarter and senior Zeb Hollinger and sophomore Miles Tillman each tallied a goal.

MIT’s Heath Nilsen scored the opening goal of the second quarter to cut the RIT lead to 8-1. RIT ran off eight straight second-quarter goals to lead 16-1 at halftime.

Senior Marley Angus scored two goals and added an assist in the second, Commandant finished with a goal and an assist and Tillman and senior long-stick midfielder Taylor Jensen each scored.

Liam Miller scored off an assist from Andy Shin :48 seconds into the third quarter to cut the RIT lead to 16-2.

Bell, Pilcher and sophomore Seth Grottenthaler each scored in the third to increase the RIT lead to 19-2.

Tory Lentine scored for the Engineers with 1:47 remaining in the third to make the score 19-3.

Senior Conor Bollin scored a pair of fourth-quarter goals and Grottenthaler scored to make it a 22-3 final.

RIT will host Bowdoin in the quarterfinal of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday (May 21) at 12:00 P.M.