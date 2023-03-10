ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT men’s hockey dropped Game 1 of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament semifinal to Holy Cross 1-0 in overtime. Friday night was just the second time all season that the Tigers were shutout.

The lone goal in the contest came eight minutes into overtime when Liam McLinskey scored on a breakaway to secure the win for Crusaders.

Jason Grande had a stellar game in goal for Holy Cross with 40 saves including 16 in the first period. For the Tigers, Tommy Scarfone had 22 saves with 10 coming in the third period.

Puck drop for Game 2 is slated for 7:05 pm on Saturday night at the Gene Polisseni Center. If the Tigers win Game 2, the deciding Game 3 will take place at 5:05pm at the same venue.