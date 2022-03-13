ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT freshman forward Carter Wilkie and senior defenseman Dan Willett broke a 1-1, third-period tie with back-to-back goals in a 38-second span to lead the Tigers past Sacred Heart, 3-1, in game-three of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals, Sunday.

Sacred Heart opened the scoring 16:28 left in the first period. The Pioneers took possession off a neutral zone turnover and quickly pushed the puck up ice. A long shot by Daniel Ebrahim deflected off Tiger freshman goaltender Tommy Scarfone’s pads pads to the right boards where Todd Goehring intercepted a clearing attempt and skated toward the right post. Goehring slid a pass through a crowd in front of Scarfone to Austin Magera for a far-post finish.

RIT senior forward Kobe Walker tied the score with 3:01 left in the second period. Junior defenseman Ryan Nicholson pushed a loose puck in front of Scarfone to Walker, who shot down the right wing through the neutral zone. Cutting past a defender just over the Sacred Heart blue line to get open for a one-one-one opportunity with Pioneer goaltender Justin Robbins, Walker poked a short rebound through Robbins’ pads to put the Tigers on the board.

RIT’s decisive third period started when senior defenseman Spencer Berry took a shot from the left point that deflected off the glass behind the Pioneer goal to senior forward Jake Hamacher in front of the right post. Hamacher had the puck knocked off his stick, but it found Wilkie in the right face-off circle for a near-post finish with 17:54 on the clock.

On the next possession, Hamacher took a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that was saved off Robbins’ pads. A Pioneer defender attempted to clear the puck, but it went directly to Willett, who roofed shot from low in the left faceoff circle to put the Tigers up by two goals.

Fourth-seeded RIT won the series, 2-1, and advances to play sixth-seeded Air Force next Friday (March 18) in the semifinals, with a berth in Saturday’s Atlantic Hockey Championship game on the line. Face-off is set for 7:35 p.m. following the night’s other semifinal between top-seeded AIC and seventh-seeded Mercyhurst.