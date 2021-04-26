Rochester Red Wings will only see small capacity increase: ‘Won’t impact us too much’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a slew of new capacity guidelines during a press conference at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Effective May 19, that outdoor stadium spectator capacity will increase from 20% to 33%.

Additionally, beginning May 15, indoor officers can increase from 50% to 75% capacity, casinos can increase from 25% to 50%, and gym and fitness clubs can increase from 33% to 50% outside of New York City.

The Red Wings have their home opener May 18, a day before the new guidance goes into place.

“We missed it by just a day, but we’ll be able to make that adjustment mid-week, or mid — actually it would be overnight, we’ll make that adjustment for a day game on the 19th,” said Red Wings GM Dan Mason.

The 13% increase might not have the most impact for the team.

“It’s not going to impact us too much. In order to keep people six feet apart, we’re only going to pick up another 200-300 seats out of this,” Mason said. “We’re really kind of maxed out because of the six feet distance at around 22-23% is where we max out at.”

Given that, the increases ticket prices that were announced with their reopening plans and FAQ will remain the same.