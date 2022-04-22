Joey Meneses hit two home runs and Luis Garcia delivered a ninth inning, go-ahead RBI single to give the Rochester Red Wings a come-from-behind, 6-5, win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Thursday night.

The Wings (8-7) used the long ball at a premium tonight, launching four home runs, three in the first three innings to account for five total runs. Meneses crushed a pair in his first two at bats, a solo shot in the first and a two-run homer in the third inning. Nick Banks extended his hit streak to 11 games two batters later, launching a solo-shot of his own in the third inning to give the Red Wings a 4-0 lead.

After the IronPigs battled back to take the 5-4 lead, Donovan Casey joined the party in the in his return to the Red Wings lineup, launching a two-out, game-tying homer in the eighth inning.

Rochester starting pitcher Jefry Rodriguez tossed 3 2/3 hitless innings, allowing three earned while walking five, and striking out three. He was followed by Erik Manoah Jr. who made his Triple-A debut and Tyler Clippard, who worked two innings before handing the ball to Carl Edwards Jr. in the eighth. Edwards Jr. earned his first win of the season, retiring the final six he faced. The bullpen as a unit racked up eight strikeouts, bringing their total to 89 on the season. Lehigh Valley LHP Braeden Ogle took the loss.

The two teams square off for a fourth time tomorrow, with RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-1) taking the ball for Rochester against IronPigs right-hander James Marvel (0-2). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.