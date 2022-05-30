SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings defeated the Mets 7-3 Sunday night for their fourth straight victory and secured a 5-1 series win over Syracuse. Jake Noll tallied two runs and one hit in two at bats.

Logan Verrett toed the rubber first, giving up seven hits and two runs in five innings pitched before the bullpen was deployed. Francisco Perez, Tyler Clippard, Reed Garrett, and Jordan Weems allowed just one run over the remaining four innings.

The Wings continued to run wild on the bases, stealing a pair today thanks to quick feet from Cole Freeman and Joshua Palacios.

Tres Barrera smacked a home run in the fourth to make it 5-2 Wings, but singles from Meneses and Urena in the fifth and seventh put the game away. Meneses ran his hit streak up to seven games.

With tonight’s win, the Wings eclipse the 30-win mark, leading the International League East with a record of 31-17.

Rochester will host the Buffalo Bisons in a Memorial Day special on Monday at 4:05 p.m. with a chance to secure a five-game win streak.