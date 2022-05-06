ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jackson Tetreault tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Red Wings blanked the Scranton/WB RailRiders, 2-0, for the second straight game Thursday night at Frontier Field.

This is the first time the Wings have tossed back-to-back shutouts since August 26-27, 2015.

Luis Garcia provided the offense, collecting his team-leading sixth home run and tripling in his first two at-bats. Garcia scored both runs giving him 26 on the season to lead the league.

Rochester (15-11) has an International League-leading 10 three-baggers this season.

Tetreault earned his first win of the season, hurling 5 2/3 shutout innings on only three hits. The right-hander leads the team in innings pitched (28.1) and strikeouts (24). Following Tetreault, LHP Sam Clay, RHP Patrick Murphy, LHP Alberto Baldonado, RHP Reed Garrett, and RHP Carl Edwards Jr. preserved the shutout, with Edwards Jr. earning his second save of the season.

The two teams square off again for a third time on Friday, with Cade Cavalli (1-2, 6.23) looking to string together wins against Scranton southpaw Matt Krook (1-2, 1.96). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.