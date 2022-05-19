Rochester came up short in Wednesday’s low scoring affair against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, falling, 3-1, at Frontier Field.

This is the first back-to-back losses for the Wings since April 23-24 at Lehigh Valley.

Logan Verrett saw the mound first and pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing three runs before he was relieved by Alberto Baldonado.

The Wings (24-14) went to the bullpen after the fifth, calling on Baldonado and Clippard who collectively allowed just one hit the rest of the way to keep the Wings in the game

Rochester’s lone run came on an Andrew Stevenson singled in the seventh that brought home Lucius Fox.

The Wings tallied five hits as a team, while first baseman Joey Meneses failed to extend his hitting streak, going 0-4 at the plate. Fox accounted for three of Rochester’s five hits.

The only runs the IronPigs mustered came on a Darick Hall three-run homer in the third inning. The homer was his FIFTH against Wings pitching this season.

Game Three of this six-game series will take place at 11:05 a.m Thursday.