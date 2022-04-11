TOLEDO, Ohio (WROC) — Red Wings first-baseman Joey Meneses continued his hot streak, collecting two hits, including a double, and driving in the only the only run as the Wings lost 2-1 on a walk-off home run by Mud Hens first-baseman Josh Lester.

Right-handed pitcher Jackson Tetreault (0-1) got the start for the Red Wings. He pitched five innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out five and walking three Mud Hen batters. RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez started the game for Toledo, tossing five innings of shutout ball, allowing five hits, and striking out one.

This was a classic pitching duel, remaining scoreless until Mud Hens Catcher Brady Policelli opened the scoring for Toledo in the bottom of the fifth inning when he sent a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall for a homerun.

The score remained 1-0 until the 8th inning, when first-baseman Jake Noll put himself in scoring position with a double into left field. With one out in the inning, Red Wings designated hitter Joey Meneses drove home the runner in the 8th inning with a scorching double of his own.

The Wings looked destined for their second extra-inning game of the early season, but Mud Hens first-baseman Josh Lester had different plans. Leading off the bottom of the 9th against RHP Reed Garrett, Lester blasted a deep home run to left field to walk it off and bring the game to its final score of 2-1.

following Tetreault’s departure from the game after the fifth inning, Rochester deployed RHP Erasmo Ramirez, LHP Francisco Rodriguez, and RHP Reed Garrett, who together combined for three innings of shut out baseball. Garrett (0-1) returned to pitch the bottom of the 9th and earned the loss following the walk-off homerun by Lester.

The Wings Return to Rochester on April 12th for their home opener against Buffalo. RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0) is expected to take the mound against the Bisons.