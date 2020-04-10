1  of  75
‘When it comes back, it will be glorious’: Naomi Silver eager for Red Wings baseball to return

They say you never know what you’re missing until it’s gone. For sports fans everywhere, the last month has perpetuated that saying.

April 9 was supposed to be the Red Wings’ 2020 season opener, but instead Frontier Field sat empty. The minor league baseball season is on hold until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns, while the MLB is also trying to determine when its season will begin.

Team president Naomi Silver is understandably disappointed baseball is not beginning on time, but knows it is well beyond her control.

“We wait a long winter for baseball to come back in April and it’s been a little tough for everyone to deal with,” said Silver. “This is the way it is right now.”

Though she misses baseball as much as the next person, Silver is happy to help keep Red Wings fans, players, and ballpark staff safe.

“Baseball is a tradition that’s long standing and we’ll all do our best to bring it back,” said Silver.

Her message to fans is simple: “Stay strong, hang in there, because when it comes back it will be glorious for sure.”

