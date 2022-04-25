ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined county and state lawmakers Monday morning to announce new projects for Frontier Field.

The county executive announced $11 million to go towards facility and patron improvements at the ballpark. This is in addition to funding already allocated for ongoing stadium upgrades.

Bello previously announced in December that $12 million was included in the county budget to upgrade Frontier Field so it can meet new MLB guidelines.

According to the county executive Monday, highlights of the $11 million renovation plans include bistro-style table seating, a new kitchen facility, and a 360-degree concourse around the entire field with an accessible pathway around the outfield with improved picnic settings.

Officials say a preliminary timeline for these upgrades to be completed is three years, to allow for baseball season to operate as normal with minimal impact on fans.

“To remain competitive, Frontier Field needs to meet the expectations that fans have,” Bello said.

In 2020, MLB released a set of updated facility standards that Minor League Baseball clubs must meet in their ballparks by 2025, including larger clubhouses, food-prep and dining areas for home and visiting teams, better field lighting, and improved training facilities for players.

Other ongoing improvement projects for the 26-year-old stadium include $3 million for calking and seat replacement.

